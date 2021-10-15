Sigma Planning Corp Acquires 23,148 Shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF)

Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF) by 112.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 43,663 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,148 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $1,948,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 258.5% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 2,978 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $229,000.

Shares of BATS CALF opened at $43.55 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $43.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.07.

Read More: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.