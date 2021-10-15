Sigma Planning Corp Acquires 2,911 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,098 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,911 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,579,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Manhattan Co. grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 603.5% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000.

SCHV stock opened at $69.66 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $50.35 and a one year high of $71.05. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.66.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

