Sigma Planning Corp Acquires 7,230 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 64.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,230 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $1,695,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MS. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 84.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

MS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Berenberg Bank set a $95.00 target price on shares of Morgan Stanley and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer cut shares of Morgan Stanley from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Morgan Stanley presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.70.

In other news, CFO Sharon Yeshaya sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.64, for a total value of $239,100.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,380,957.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

MS opened at $101.01 on Friday. Morgan Stanley has a fifty-two week low of $46.55 and a fifty-two week high of $105.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $184.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.45, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.56. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $101.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.58.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.29. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 23.89% and a return on equity of 14.86%. The firm had revenue of $14.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.59 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 7.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.55%.

Morgan Stanley announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Monday, June 28th that permits the company to repurchase $12.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Morgan Stanley Profile

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

Read More: How to read a candlestick chart



Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.