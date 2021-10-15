Sigma Planning Corp Acquires Shares of 13,988 SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF (NYSEARCA:VLU)

Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF (NYSEARCA:VLU) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 13,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,048,000. Sigma Planning Corp owned about 0.99% of SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VLU. Western Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF in the second quarter valued at about $208,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF during the second quarter worth about $238,000. Veracity Capital LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF during the second quarter worth about $258,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF during the second quarter worth about $355,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $991,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period.

VLU opened at $149.18 on Friday. SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF has a twelve month low of $99.72 and a twelve month high of $150.90. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $147.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $146.35.

See Also: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.