Sigma Planning Corp Boosts Holdings in Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOM)

Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOM) by 327.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,826 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,322 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp owned 0.16% of Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF worth $1,516,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 790,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,997,000 after buying an additional 55,337 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 147,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,047,000 after purchasing an additional 4,380 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 125,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,200,000 after acquiring an additional 1,989 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 119,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,539,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NorthCoast Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 87,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,768,000 after acquiring an additional 7,366 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FCOM opened at $54.09 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $55.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.59. Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF has a 12 month low of $38.41 and a 12 month high of $57.33.

