Sigma Planning Corp Boosts Stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,345 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 984 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $1,624,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Tectonic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF stock opened at $263.24 on Friday. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a twelve month low of $189.92 and a twelve month high of $269.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $262.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $255.38.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

