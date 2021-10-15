Sigma Planning Corp Boosts Stock Holdings in Virtus Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:ZTR)

Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in shares of Virtus Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:ZTR) by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 168,032 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 12,031 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp owned about 0.35% of Virtus Total Return Fund worth $1,630,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ZTR. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Virtus Total Return Fund by 15.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,694,251 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $15,587,000 after buying an additional 221,450 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in Virtus Total Return Fund by 51.9% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 190,129 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,749,000 after buying an additional 64,940 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in Virtus Total Return Fund during the first quarter valued at about $387,000. Cascadia Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Virtus Total Return Fund during the first quarter valued at about $327,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Virtus Total Return Fund by 5.2% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 336,908 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,268,000 after buying an additional 16,750 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.15% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ZTR opened at $9.49 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.72. Virtus Total Return Fund Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.31 and a 12-month high of $10.41.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.12%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th.

About Virtus Total Return Fund

Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is co-managed by Virtus Investment Advisers, Inc, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC and Newfleet Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.

