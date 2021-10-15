Sigma Planning Corp Buys 17,415 Shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD)

Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD) by 33.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 69,377 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,415 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF were worth $1,556,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000.

Get Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF alerts:

Shares of QYLD opened at $22.59 on Friday. Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF has a 52-week low of $20.51 and a 52-week high of $23.58. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $22.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.49.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st were paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 20th. This is a positive change from Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.09%.

Read More: What are the Benefits of Index Funds?



Receive News & Ratings for Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.