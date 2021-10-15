Sigma Planning Corp Buys 19,690 Shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) by 34.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 76,660 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,690 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $2,021,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Tsfg LLC increased its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 66.7% during the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.13% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.07, for a total transaction of $361,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Shyam Sankar sold 172,540 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.31, for a total value of $3,676,827.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,254,027 shares of company stock worth $173,972,851. Corporate insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies stock opened at $24.35 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.75. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.18 and a 12 month high of $45.00. The company has a market capitalization of $47.56 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.99.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04. Palantir Technologies had a positive return on equity of 20.55% and a negative net margin of 95.14%. The business had revenue of $375.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $360.60 million.

PLTR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Palantir Technologies from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Wolfe Research upped their price target on Palantir Technologies from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Palantir Technologies from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Palantir Technologies from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Palantir Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.11.

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform for government operatives in the defense and intelligence sectors, which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

