Sigma Planning Corp Buys 21,428 Shares of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAY)

Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in shares of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAY) by 407.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,691 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,428 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp owned about 0.15% of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF worth $1,880,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IPAY. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF by 8,022.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 731 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. RMR Wealth Builders raised its holdings in shares of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF by 179.8% during the 1st quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 596 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF by 377.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 697 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF by 88.9% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IPAY opened at $68.79 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.00. ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF has a 1 year low of $50.16 and a 1 year high of $73.38.

