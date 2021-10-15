Sigma Planning Corp Buys 5,769 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP)

Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP) by 25.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 28,843 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,769 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,512,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.1% during the second quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 25.7% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 123,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,462,000 after buying an additional 25,200 shares during the last quarter. Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter valued at about $1,001,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 31.3% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,167,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,182,000 after buying an additional 278,272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.2% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 185,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,706,000 after buying an additional 12,383 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $51.94 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.24. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $50.59 and a 12-month high of $52.82.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Investors of record on Monday, October 4th were issued a $0.874 dividend. This represents a $3.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.73%. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 1st.

