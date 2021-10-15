Sigma Planning Corp Cuts Stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU)

Sigma Planning Corp cut its stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU) by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,238 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,854 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF were worth $1,698,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VPU. Ambassador Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 166.7% during the first quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF during the second quarter worth about $46,000. WealthShield Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 44.0% during the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 396 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF during the second quarter worth about $47,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VPU opened at $143.94 on Friday. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a 1 year low of $128.07 and a 1 year high of $152.65. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $146.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $144.33.

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

