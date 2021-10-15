Sigma Planning Corp Cuts Stock Position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Sigma Planning Corp decreased its holdings in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) by 29.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,099 shares of the company’s stock after selling 461 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $1,640,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AZO. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in AutoZone by 88.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 228,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,571,000 after purchasing an additional 107,164 shares in the last quarter. Factorial Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of AutoZone by 140,330.0% during the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 98,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 98,231 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of AutoZone by 29.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 230,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,729,000 after purchasing an additional 52,750 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in AutoZone by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 202,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,338,000 after buying an additional 45,931 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in AutoZone by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 904,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,349,344,000 after buying an additional 44,384 shares in the last quarter. 87.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AutoZone stock opened at $1,717.55 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $37.00 billion, a PE ratio of 18.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.94. AutoZone, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,085.85 and a 52 week high of $1,738.78. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,621.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,534.02.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 20th. The company reported $35.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $30.20 by $5.52. The firm had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.57 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.90% and a negative return on equity of 163.72%. AutoZone’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $30.93 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that AutoZone, Inc. will post 89.51 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on AZO shares. Stephens raised their target price on AutoZone from $1,700.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Citigroup increased their price objective on AutoZone from $1,870.00 to $1,950.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of AutoZone from $1,390.00 to $1,490.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. DA Davidson cut shares of AutoZone from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $1,600.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of AutoZone from $1,650.00 to $1,710.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,661.53.

In related news, VP Charles Pleas III sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,675.90, for a total transaction of $11,731,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,682.81, for a total transaction of $7,572,645.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

