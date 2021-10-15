Sigma Planning Corp Grows Stake in Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV)

Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV) by 118.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 201,298 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 109,118 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Sprott Physical Silver Trust were worth $1,868,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 13.1% in the second quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 8,005,905 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $74,135,000 after purchasing an additional 924,422 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 38.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,567,381 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $57,662,000 after purchasing an additional 1,808,182 shares during the period. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. raised its position in Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 22.4% in the first quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 4,205,910 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,928,000 after purchasing an additional 769,493 shares during the period. Deer Park Road Corp purchased a new position in Sprott Physical Silver Trust in the first quarter valued at about $18,236,000. Finally, Baymount Management LP purchased a new position in Sprott Physical Silver Trust in the first quarter valued at about $15,804,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA PSLV opened at $8.24 on Friday. Sprott Physical Silver Trust has a 1 year low of $7.46 and a 1 year high of $11.08. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.96.

Sprott Physical Silver Trust is a closed-end investment trust company, which engages in the provision of a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors interested in holding physical silver bullion without the inconvenience that is typical of a direct investment in physical silver bullion.

