Sigma Planning Corp Grows Stock Position in Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY)

Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) by 10.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,893 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,011 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Fastly were worth $1,960,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Fastly by 13.8% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 460,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,974,000 after buying an additional 55,959 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in Fastly in the second quarter valued at $9,298,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Fastly by 19.3% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management acquired a new stake in Fastly in the second quarter valued at $1,135,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Fastly by 35.3% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,050,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,605,000 after buying an additional 273,820 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Fastly alerts:

FSLY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. DA Davidson cut Fastly from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $60.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fastly from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Fastly from $45.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Raymond James initiated coverage on Fastly in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, William Blair cut Fastly from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fastly currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.50.

Shares of FSLY stock opened at $43.88 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a PE ratio of -27.95 and a beta of 1.14. Fastly, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.87 and a 52-week high of $122.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $42.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.09. The company has a quick ratio of 9.78, a current ratio of 9.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $85.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.98 million. Fastly had a negative return on equity of 16.57% and a negative net margin of 55.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.02 EPS. Analysts expect that Fastly, Inc. will post -1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Fastly news, insider Artur Bergman sold 14,423 shares of Fastly stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.84, for a total value of $733,265.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 1,000 shares of Fastly stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.60, for a total value of $41,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 70,974 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,952,518.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 94,056 shares of company stock worth $4,178,223 in the last 90 days. 10.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Fastly Profile

Fastly, Inc provides real-time content delivery network services. It offers edge cloud platform, edge software development kit (SDK), content delivery and image optimization, video and streaming, cloud security, load balancing, and managed CDN. The company was founded by Artur Bergman, Tyler McMullen, Simon Wistow, and Gil Penchina in March 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Featured Article: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY).

Receive News & Ratings for Fastly Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastly and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.