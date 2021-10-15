Sigma Planning Corp Grows Stock Position in Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN)

Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in shares of Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN) by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 42,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,557 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp owned approximately 0.06% of Main Street Capital worth $1,749,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Main Street Capital by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 953,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,312,000 after buying an additional 76,669 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Main Street Capital by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 570,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,432,000 after buying an additional 73,136 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Main Street Capital by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 416,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,100,000 after buying an additional 38,344 shares during the period. Sanders Morris Harris LLC increased its stake in Main Street Capital by 75.4% in the second quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 371,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,258,000 after purchasing an additional 159,631 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Main Street Capital by 31.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 271,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,645,000 after purchasing an additional 64,574 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 17.42% of the company’s stock.

MAIN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Main Street Capital in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James increased their target price on Main Street Capital from $43.50 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Main Street Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.20.

MAIN opened at $42.67 on Friday. Main Street Capital Co. has a 12-month low of $26.68 and a 12-month high of $43.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.53. The company has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.28 and a beta of 1.51.

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.06. Main Street Capital had a return on equity of 10.01% and a net margin of 126.72%. The business had revenue of $67.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.56 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Main Street Capital Co. will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.91%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 23rd. Main Street Capital’s payout ratio is currently 120.00%.

Main Street Capital Profile

Main Street Capital is a principal investment firm that provides long-term debt and equity capital to lower middle market companies. Main Street’s investments are primarily made to support management buyouts, recapitalizations, growth financings and acquisitions of companies that operate in diverse industry sectors and generally have annual revenues ranging from $10 million to $100 million.

