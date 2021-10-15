Sigma Planning Corp Has $1.59 Million Holdings in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,545 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 802 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $1,586,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Searle & CO. boosted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Searle & CO. now owns 11,988 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,429,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Rockwell Automation by 10.0% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 386 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 1.3% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 3,288 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $873,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 1.8% in the second quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 2,490 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $712,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, Burney Co. lifted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 0.9% in the second quarter. Burney Co. now owns 5,136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,469,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.99% of the company’s stock.

In other Rockwell Automation news, VP Terry L. Riesterer sold 2,500 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.28, for a total value of $778,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,037,496.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Christopher Nardecchia sold 704 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.06, for a total value of $205,610.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 17,797 shares of company stock valued at $5,391,814. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ROK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rockwell Automation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $323.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 30th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $280.00 to $289.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Rockwell Automation from $299.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Rockwell Automation from $313.00 to $327.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $286.00 price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $289.62.

Shares of ROK stock opened at $310.18 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $311.07 and a 200-day moving average of $288.71. The stock has a market cap of $35.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.38. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 52-week low of $230.68 and a 52-week high of $327.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 22.82% and a return on equity of 53.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.27 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc engages in the provision of industrial automation and information services. It operates through the following segments: Architecture and Software, and Control Products and Solutions . The Architecture and Software segment contains hardware, software, and communication components of its integrated control and information architecture which are capable of controlling the customer’s industrial processes and connecting with their business enterprise.

