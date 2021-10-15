Sigma Planning Corp Has $1.60 Million Position in Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN)

Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in shares of Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) by 22.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,901 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,851 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Penn National Gaming were worth $1,599,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Penn National Gaming during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Penn National Gaming during the second quarter worth $28,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. acquired a new position in Penn National Gaming during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its holdings in Penn National Gaming by 242.1% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the period. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC grew its position in Penn National Gaming by 43.6% in the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Penn National Gaming alerts:

Shares of PENN opened at $75.83 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.88 and a beta of 2.55. Penn National Gaming, Inc. has a one year low of $52.09 and a one year high of $142.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 2.66.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.24. Penn National Gaming had a return on equity of 16.24% and a net margin of 8.89%. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.69) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 406.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Penn National Gaming, Inc. will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PENN shares. Roth Capital began coverage on Penn National Gaming in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $107.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Penn National Gaming from $151.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on Penn National Gaming in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Penn National Gaming from $149.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Penn National Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.60.

In other Penn National Gaming news, CEO Jay A. Snowden sold 148,387 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.23, for a total transaction of $11,459,928.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jay A. Snowden sold 14,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.46, for a total transaction of $1,198,854.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 545,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,882,562.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Penn National Gaming Company Profile

Penn National Gaming, Inc owns and manages gaming and racing facilities and video gaming terminal operations with a focus on slot machine entertainment. It operates through the following business segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest, and Other. The Northeast segment consists of properties including Ameristar East Chicago, Greektown Casino-Hotel, and Hollywood Casino Bangor.

Featured Story: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Receive News & Ratings for Penn National Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penn National Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.