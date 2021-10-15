Sigma Planning Corp Has $1.76 Million Position in Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH)

Sigma Planning Corp reduced its holdings in Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,690 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 5,619 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp owned approximately 0.11% of Meta Financial Group worth $1,756,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CASH. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Meta Financial Group by 80.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,438,895 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $123,482,000 after buying an additional 1,086,884 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in Meta Financial Group by 274.3% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 317,400 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $14,381,000 after purchasing an additional 232,600 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Meta Financial Group by 3,726.8% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 175,229 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $8,872,000 after purchasing an additional 170,650 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in Meta Financial Group by 246.3% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 196,000 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $8,881,000 after purchasing an additional 139,400 shares during the period. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Meta Financial Group in the first quarter worth $3,901,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.69% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Anthony M. Sharett sold 589 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.69, for a total value of $30,445.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CASH has been the topic of several analyst reports. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Meta Financial Group from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Meta Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Meta Financial Group from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Meta Financial Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:CASH opened at $60.24 on Friday. Meta Financial Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.69 and a 12 month high of $60.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.12. The firm has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 0.92.

Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The savings and loans company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $130.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.29 million. Meta Financial Group had a net margin of 25.19% and a return on equity of 16.26%. Research analysts expect that Meta Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 9th were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 8th. Meta Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.23%.

Meta Financial Group Profile

Meta Financial Group, Inc operates as a financial holding company, which provides savings and loan services. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Corporate Services & Other. The Consumer segment provides meta payment systems (MPS), consumer credit products, warehouse finance and other tax services.

