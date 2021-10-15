Sigma Planning Corp Has $1.88 Million Position in iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,930 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,429 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in iShares US Technology ETF were worth $1,882,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its position in iShares US Technology ETF by 4.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,152 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $982,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in iShares US Technology ETF by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 38,523 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,378,000 after purchasing an additional 3,696 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares US Technology ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $682,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares US Technology ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $134,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in iShares US Technology ETF by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 22,696 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,990,000 after purchasing an additional 1,823 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares US Technology ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares US Technology ETF stock opened at $105.41 on Friday. iShares US Technology ETF has a twelve month low of $72.39 and a twelve month high of $109.15. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.83.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

Recommended Story: What is the quiet period?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares US Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares US Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.