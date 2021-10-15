Sigma Planning Corp Increases Stock Position in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,497 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,936 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $1,542,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 181,081 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,357,000 after buying an additional 6,640 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Consolidated Edison by 34.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,488,373 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $111,329,000 after purchasing an additional 383,954 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Consolidated Edison by 24.1% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 892 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 427,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,962,000 after purchasing an additional 64,158 shares during the period. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 278.7% during the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 11,144 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $834,000 after purchasing an additional 8,201 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.91% of the company’s stock.

ED has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Consolidated Edison from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. KeyCorp downgraded shares of Consolidated Edison from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Consolidated Edison from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on Consolidated Edison from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $75.13.

ED opened at $75.67 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $26.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $75.01 and its 200 day moving average is $75.56. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.56 and a fifty-two week high of $83.92.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 7.39% and a net margin of 8.65%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Consolidated Edison Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc operates as holding company, which through its subsidiaries engages in the business of regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery. It operates through the following segments: Consolidated Edison Company of New York, Inc (CECONY), Orange and Rockland Utilities, Inc (O&R), Con Edison Clean Energy Businesses, Inc and Con Edison Transmission, Inc.

