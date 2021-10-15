Sigma Planning Corp Increases Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG)

Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG) by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,481 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 925 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp owned about 0.09% of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF worth $1,784,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Reliant Wealth Planning raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Reliant Wealth Planning now owns 110,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,891,000 after purchasing an additional 1,562 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 197.0% in the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 4,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,372,000 after purchasing an additional 2,797 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 29.1% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 572 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 52,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,172,000 after purchasing an additional 9,243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $77,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF alerts:

XLG opened at $339.81 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $340.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $325.99. Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF has a 1 year low of $249.70 and a 1 year high of $349.67.

Guggenheim Russell Top 50 Mega Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly Rydex Russell Top 50 ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the Russell Top 50 Index (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged capitalization-weighted index consisting of the 50 largest companies in the Russell 3000 Index.

Recommended Story: Forex

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XLG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.