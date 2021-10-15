Sigma Planning Corp Increases Stock Position in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT)

Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT) by 9.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 44,800 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,947 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF were worth $1,728,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 34.4% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,371,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,792,000 after purchasing an additional 863,078 shares in the last quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. raised its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 2.3% in the second quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. now owns 2,355,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,821,000 after purchasing an additional 52,809 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 3.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,741,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,148,000 after purchasing an additional 52,686 shares in the last quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 7.0% during the second quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC now owns 620,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,910,000 after acquiring an additional 40,702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $21,217,000.

IQLT stock opened at $38.92 on Friday. iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF has a one year low of $30.04 and a one year high of $40.81. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $39.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.95.

