Sigma Planning Corp Invests $1.53 Million in FT Cboe Vest Fund of Deep Buffer ETFs (BATS:BUFD)

Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest Fund of Deep Buffer ETFs (BATS:BUFD) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 73,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,531,000.

Separately, Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest Fund of Deep Buffer ETFs during the 2nd quarter worth $207,000.

Shares of BUFD stock opened at $20.92 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.71.

