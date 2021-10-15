Sigma Planning Corp Invests $2 Million in First Trust Multi-Manager Large Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MMLG)

Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Multi-Manager Large Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MMLG) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 75,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,999,000. Sigma Planning Corp owned about 1.26% of First Trust Multi-Manager Large Growth ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in First Trust Multi-Manager Large Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust Multi-Manager Large Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $125,000. Clarus Group Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust Multi-Manager Large Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $209,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust Multi-Manager Large Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $211,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new stake in First Trust Multi-Manager Large Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $244,000.

MMLG opened at $28.00 on Friday. First Trust Multi-Manager Large Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $20.63 and a 1-year high of $28.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.42.

