Sigma Planning Corp Lowers Stake in BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP)

Sigma Planning Corp lessened its position in shares of BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) by 13.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,065 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 8,895 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in BP were worth $1,561,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BP in the second quarter worth about $67,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in BP during the second quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of BP by 84.8% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,583 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,644 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of BP by 97.8% during the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 4,047 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 2,001 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA bought a new stake in shares of BP during the first quarter valued at about $143,000. 8.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. HSBC set a $23.76 price objective on shares of BP and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of BP in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of BP from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of BP from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of BP to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.11.

NYSE:BP opened at $29.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.91. BP p.l.c. has a fifty-two week low of $14.74 and a fifty-two week high of $29.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.82. The stock has a market cap of $98.86 billion, a PE ratio of 11.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.93.

BP (NYSE:BP) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.22. BP had a return on equity of 6.40% and a net margin of 5.21%. The company had revenue of $36.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.98) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that BP p.l.c. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a dividend of $0.3276 per share. This represents a $1.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This is a boost from BP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. BP’s payout ratio is -76.33%.

BP Plc operates as an integrated oil and gas company. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Rosneft. The Upstream segment engages in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development and production, midstream transportation, storage and processing and marketing and trade of natural gas, including liquefied natural gas and power and natural gas liquids.

