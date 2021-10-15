Sigma Planning Corp Purchases 17,730 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FIDU)

Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FIDU) by 98.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,701 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,730 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp owned approximately 0.23% of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF worth $1,936,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FIDU. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF in the first quarter worth $104,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 7.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF during the first quarter valued at $67,000. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 19.2% during the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 767,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,977,000 after buying an additional 123,596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 4.7% during the first quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 14,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $737,000 after buying an additional 638 shares during the last quarter.

Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF stock opened at $54.10 on Friday. Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF has a one year low of $39.06 and a one year high of $56.28. The business’s fifty day moving average is $53.98 and its 200 day moving average is $54.06.

