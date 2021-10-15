Sigma Planning Corp Purchases 5,850 Shares of iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO)

Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO) by 26.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,793 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,850 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp owned about 0.06% of iShares Global 100 ETF worth $1,973,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IOO. First Manhattan Co. bought a new stake in iShares Global 100 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF in the second quarter worth $72,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF by 16.5% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Global 100 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $132,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in iShares Global 100 ETF by 59.9% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 756 shares during the period.

Shares of IOO opened at $73.22 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $73.33 and its 200 day moving average is $71.36. iShares Global 100 ETF has a 12-month low of $53.96 and a 12-month high of $75.10.

iShares Global 100 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global 100 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 100 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of 100 large-capitalization global companies.

