Sigma Planning Corp Purchases 833 Shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,630 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 833 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Baidu were worth $1,964,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Baidu by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,442,464 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,740,919,000 after purchasing an additional 225,447 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its stake in shares of Baidu by 0.6% in the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 9,495,285 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,936,089,000 after acquiring an additional 60,406 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Baidu by 126.8% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 5,127,543 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,115,497,000 after acquiring an additional 2,866,767 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Baidu by 59.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,816,618 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $585,237,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052,824 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mondrian Investment Partners LTD raised its stake in shares of Baidu by 18.5% in the second quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 1,860,139 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $379,282,000 after acquiring an additional 289,964 shares during the last quarter. 46.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Baidu from $333.00 to $286.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on shares of Baidu from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. KGI Securities began coverage on shares of Baidu in a research note on Monday, September 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Baidu from $340.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Baidu from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $286.00.

Baidu stock opened at $162.70 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.61 billion, a PE ratio of 8.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.26 and a beta of 1.01. Baidu, Inc. has a twelve month low of $128.02 and a twelve month high of $354.82. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a 50 day moving average of $156.76 and a 200-day moving average of $181.23.

About Baidu

Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search and online marketing solutions. The firm’s products and services include Baidu App, Baidu Search, Baidu Feed, Haokan, Quanmin, Baidu Post Bar, Baidu Knows, Baidu Encyclopedia, Baidu Input Method Editor or Baidu IME and Overseas Products. It operates through the following segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI.

