Sigma Planning Corp Purchases New Shares in DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC)

Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 48,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,875,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in DXC Technology by 1.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,245,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,099,883,000 after buying an additional 284,022 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in DXC Technology by 143,299.2% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 13,238,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,511,000 after buying an additional 13,229,381 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in DXC Technology by 15.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,764,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,174,000 after buying an additional 1,408,819 shares during the period. Glenview Capital Management LLC lifted its position in DXC Technology by 4.3% during the first quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC now owns 10,582,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,808,000 after buying an additional 433,426 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in DXC Technology by 147.5% during the first quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 7,517,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,999,000 after buying an additional 4,479,808 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.38% of the company’s stock.

DXC Technology stock opened at $34.60 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.46. The company has a market cap of $8.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 2.44. DXC Technology has a 52-week low of $16.88 and a 52-week high of $44.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 billion. DXC Technology had a return on equity of 14.72% and a net margin of 1.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that DXC Technology will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Raul J. Fernandez acquired 2,545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $39.55 per share, for a total transaction of $100,654.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Raul J. Fernandez acquired 9,515 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $38.86 per share, with a total value of $369,752.90. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 45,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,780,060.02. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 17,791 shares of company stock valued at $684,089. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna raised DXC Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised DXC Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Bank of America raised DXC Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered DXC Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered DXC Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.31.

DXC Technology Co provides technology consulting, outsourcing and support services. It operates through the following segments: Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment provides technology solutions that help clients address challenges and accelerates the digital transformations that is tailored to each client’s specific objectives.

