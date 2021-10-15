Sigma Planning Corp Raises Stake in Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K) by 9.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,105 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,027 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $1,551,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. America First Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Kellogg in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Kempen Capital Management N.V. boosted its position in shares of Kellogg by 44.0% in the second quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 727 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kellogg in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its stake in Kellogg by 47.1% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 877 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Kellogg during the second quarter worth approximately $59,000. 85.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

K has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Kellogg in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. National Bank Financial downgraded Kellogg to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Kellogg in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Kellogg from $62.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.78.

Shares of K opened at $62.16 on Friday. Kellogg has a one year low of $56.61 and a one year high of $68.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $63.82 and its 200-day moving average is $64.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.65.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.11. Kellogg had a net margin of 9.27% and a return on equity of 37.51%. The business had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.43 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Kellogg will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.73%. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.15%.

In other Kellogg news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.73, for a total transaction of $5,227,479.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,334 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.43, for a total transaction of $5,285,875.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 499,997 shares of company stock worth $31,986,473 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Kellogg Co engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The firm markets cookies, crackers, crisps, and other convenience foods, under brands such as Kellogg’s, Cheez-It, Pringles, and Austin to supermarkets in the U.S. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and AMEA(Asia Middle East Africa).

