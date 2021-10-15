Sigma Planning Corp Sells 1,660 Shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

Sigma Planning Corp trimmed its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) by 28.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,149 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,660 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $1,606,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ZM. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 250.9% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,537,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,028,101,000 after acquiring an additional 8,964,122 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 214.4% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,002,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $964,624,000 after acquiring an additional 2,047,276 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 53.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,550,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,374,194,000 after acquiring an additional 1,242,072 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC bought a new position in Zoom Video Communications during the first quarter worth $249,999,000. Finally, Soma Equity Partners LP bought a new position in Zoom Video Communications during the first quarter worth $208,839,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.87% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 2,354 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.27, for a total transaction of $600,905.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 80,529 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $375.53, for a total transaction of $30,241,055.37. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,532,162.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 195,179 shares of company stock worth $65,704,748 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZM opened at $267.01 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $301.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $329.44. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 12-month low of $250.11 and a 12-month high of $588.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.49 and a beta of -1.53.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 29th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.20. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 29.83% and a net margin of 27.58%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $990.27 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ZM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BTIG Research cut their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $495.00 to $460.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $375.00 price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $375.00 to $350.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $380.00 price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $480.00 to $385.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $397.83.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences.

