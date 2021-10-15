Sigma Planning Corp Sells 2,674 Shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

Sigma Planning Corp lessened its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI) by 15.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,255 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,674 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,861,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,422,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,683,000 after acquiring an additional 94,442 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 32.0% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 15,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,012,000 after acquiring an additional 3,740 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 25.8% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,032,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,793,000 after acquiring an additional 211,602 shares during the last quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC now owns 4,141,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,645,000 after acquiring an additional 82,917 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 9258 Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,669,000 after acquiring an additional 2,099 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:IEI opened at $129.77 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $130.79 and its 200-day moving average is $130.75. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $129.44 and a 52 week high of $133.43.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 4th were paid a $0.074 dividend. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 1st.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

