Sigma Planning Corp Sells 3,056 Shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYG)

Sigma Planning Corp lowered its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYG) by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,780 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,056 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,556,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,883,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 775,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,707,000 after purchasing an additional 24,489 shares during the last quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,225,000. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 39.4% during the 2nd quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 453,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,875,000 after purchasing an additional 128,214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 309,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,176,000 after purchasing an additional 46,392 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $45.60 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $45.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.77. iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $43.65 and a 52 week high of $46.12.

