Sigma Planning Corp Sells 5,466 Shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT)

Sigma Planning Corp reduced its position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT) by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,554 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,466 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF were worth $1,892,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clarity Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $2,007,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 69,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,103,000 after acquiring an additional 4,394 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 7,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $788,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,729,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $77,000.

Shares of BATS ICVT opened at $102.06 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.96. iShares Convertible Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $50.43 and a 1 year high of $58.18.

