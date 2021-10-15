Sigma Planning Corp Sells 6,581 Shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Sigma Planning Corp trimmed its stake in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,559 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 6,581 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $1,994,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cribstone Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 7,849 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,417,000. Waycross Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 95.0% during the 2nd quarter. Waycross Partners LLC now owns 75,280 shares of the airline’s stock worth $1,076,000 after acquiring an additional 36,680 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 669,535 shares of the airline’s stock worth $35,546,000 after acquiring an additional 8,992 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BancorpSouth Bank lifted its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 15,319 shares of the airline’s stock worth $813,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. 77.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LUV stock opened at $51.51 on Friday. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 1-year low of $37.48 and a 1-year high of $64.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $50.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The company has a market cap of $30.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.80 and a beta of 1.24.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The airline reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.12). Southwest Airlines had a negative return on equity of 33.72% and a negative net margin of 16.23%. The business had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($2.67) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 297.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Southwest Airlines Co. will post -1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on LUV shares. MKM Partners decreased their price target on Southwest Airlines from $74.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $51.30 target price on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Barclays raised Southwest Airlines from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $64.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $51.24 target price (down from $75.00) on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Southwest Airlines from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.03.

Southwest Airlines Co engages in the management of a passenger airline. It offers ancillary services such as earlybird check-in, upgraded boarding, and transportation of pets and unaccompanied minors. The firm operates in U.S. states, District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Mexico, Jamaica, The Bahamas, Aruba, Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

