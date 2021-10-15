Sigma Planning Corp Sells 7,009 Shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Sigma Planning Corp lowered its holdings in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) by 35.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,827 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 7,009 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $1,977,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AWK. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in American Water Works during the 2nd quarter valued at about $205,000. QS Investors LLC raised its stake in shares of American Water Works by 8.5% in the second quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 7,580 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in American Water Works by 3.4% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 146,231 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $22,539,000 after buying an additional 4,817 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 1.5% during the second quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 6,539 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,008,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Water Works during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $347,000. 81.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of American Water Works stock opened at $171.18 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $31.07 billion, a PE ratio of 41.45, a P/E/G ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 0.23. The business has a 50 day moving average of $178.30 and a 200 day moving average of $165.28. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $131.01 and a 52 week high of $189.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $999.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. American Water Works had a return on equity of 11.42% and a net margin of 19.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were given a $0.603 dividend. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. This is a positive change from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. American Water Works’s payout ratio is presently 61.79%.

AWK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America downgraded shares of American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $178.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, September 27th. HSBC cut American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $181.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. US Capital Advisors downgraded American Water Works from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Janney Montgomery Scott cut American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $159.00 to $181.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $181.43.

About American Water Works

American Water Works Co, Inc engages in the provision of complementary water and wastewater services. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Businesses; Market-Based Businesses; and Other. The Regulated Businesses segment provides water and wastewater services to customers. The Market-Based Businesses segment is responsible for Military Services Group, Contract Operations Group, Homeowner Services Group, and Keystone Operations.

