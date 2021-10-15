Sigma Planning Corp Sells 9,497 Shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB)

Sigma Planning Corp cut its position in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB) by 27.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,386 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,497 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,536,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IGIB. Horizon Investments LLC bought a new position in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $41,553,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 885,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,422,000 after buying an additional 7,116 shares in the last quarter. One Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 402,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,867,000 after acquiring an additional 34,141 shares during the period. Hayden Royal LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $162,000.

Get iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

NASDAQ:IGIB opened at $60.02 on Friday. iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $58.88 and a 12-month high of $61.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $60.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.25.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 4th were paid a $0.112 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 1st.

Featured Article: Fiduciary

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IGIB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.