Signature Bank (SBNY) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, October 19th.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $3.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $480.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $467.43 million. Signature Bank had a net margin of 34.08% and a return on equity of 11.80%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.21 EPS. On average, analysts expect Signature Bank to post $14 EPS for the current fiscal year and $17 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of SBNY opened at $300.89 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $265.73 and its 200-day moving average is $249.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Signature Bank has a 12-month low of $71.44 and a 12-month high of $307.50.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th were paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Signature Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.49%.

SBNY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Signature Bank from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Signature Bank from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $345.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $270.00 to $313.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $291.00.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Signature Bank stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) by 50.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 227,257 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 76,141 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.42% of Signature Bank worth $55,826,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Signature Bank engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Specialty Finance segments. The Commercial Banking segment comprises of commercial real estate lending, commercial and industrial lending, and commercial deposit gathering activities.

