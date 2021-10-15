Signum 24-Hour Volume Reaches $18,783.00 (SIGNA)

Signum (CURRENCY:SIGNA) traded 3.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on October 15th. Signum has a market capitalization of $25.14 million and $18,783.00 worth of Signum was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Signum has traded up 25.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Signum coin can currently be bought for $0.0118 or 0.00000019 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Burst (SIGNA) traded up 21% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0266 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Auctus (AUC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0816 or 0.00000132 BTC.

Afri Union Coin (AUC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002541 BTC.

Esports Token (EST) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Crypto Soccer (CSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0379 or 0.00000061 BTC.

CasinoCoin (CSC) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Signum Coin Profile

Signum (CRYPTO:SIGNA) is a PoC coin that uses the Shabal256 hashing algorithm. Signum’s total supply is 2,130,801,392 coins. The Reddit community for Signum is https://reddit.com/r/Signum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Signum’s official Twitter account is @signum_official and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “On the 24th of June of 2021 Burstcoin became Signum Signum is the community-driven technology that powers the cryptocurrency Signa (SIGNA). Easy smart contracts: With Signum SmartJ platform, developers can write, debug, and deploy smart contracts using only Java. It uses Proof-of-Commitment (PoC+): the next evolution of the Proof of Capacity (PoC) consensus algorithm. Using available disk space to sustainably secure the network and boost your share of mining rewards by committing Signa on-chain. “

