Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK) Shares Up 4.7%

Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK) shares shot up 4.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $57.17 and last traded at $56.86. 2,091 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 333,566 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.32.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SILK. Citigroup lowered shares of Silk Road Medical from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Silk Road Medical from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Silk Road Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Silk Road Medical in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th.

Get Silk Road Medical alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 9.51, a quick ratio of 8.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $55.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.87. The company has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.25 and a beta of 1.51.

Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.06. Silk Road Medical had a negative net margin of 53.85% and a negative return on equity of 45.52%. The company had revenue of $26.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.33 million. Equities analysts forecast that Silk Road Medical, Inc will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Andrew S. Davis sold 6,324 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.75, for a total value of $320,943.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 37,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,883,586.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Lucas W. Buchanan sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.91, for a total transaction of $449,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 97,536 shares of company stock valued at $5,221,542. Corporate insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Silk Road Medical by 4.9% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,403,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,022,000 after purchasing an additional 112,837 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Silk Road Medical by 4.3% in the second quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 954,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,694,000 after purchasing an additional 39,250 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new position in Silk Road Medical during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,710,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in Silk Road Medical by 12.9% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 396,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,099,000 after acquiring an additional 45,319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its position in Silk Road Medical by 26.1% during the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 74,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,791,000 after acquiring an additional 15,490 shares in the last quarter.

About Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK)

Silk Road Medical, Inc develops and manufactures medical devices to treat neurovascular diseases. Its products include ENROUTE transcarotid neuroprotection system, ENROUTE transcarotid stent system, and ENROUTE transcarotid peripheral access kit. The company was founded by Tony M. Chou and Michi Garrison on March 21, 2007 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

Recommended Story: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Receive News & Ratings for Silk Road Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silk Road Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.