Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF (NYSEARCA:PFIX) Stock Price Up 1.3%

Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF (NYSEARCA:PFIX) shares rose 1.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $41.05 and last traded at $40.58. Approximately 18,265 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 66,960 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.04.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $40.03.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. S.A. Mason LLC bought a new position in Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $83,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $629,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $166,000. Colony Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $221,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $888,000.

