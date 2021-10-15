Sims (OTCMKTS:SMSMY) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $10.45

Sims Limited (OTCMKTS:SMSMY)’s share price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.45 and traded as high as $10.69. Sims shares last traded at $10.66, with a volume of 699 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SMSMY shares. Citigroup upgraded Sims from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sims from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.57. The company has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.96 and a beta of 1.57.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th were paid a dividend of $0.3073 per share. This is a boost from Sims’s previous dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 4th. This represents a yield of 3.24%. Sims’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.64%.

About Sims (OTCMKTS:SMSMY)

Sims Ltd. engages in the recycling of metal and electronics. It operates though the following segments: North America Metals (NAM), Australia,New Zealand Metals (ANZ), UK Metal (UK), Global Trading, Investment in SA Recycling (SAR), Sims Lifecycle Services (SLS), and Unallocated. The NAM segment comprises of subsidiaries and joint ventures in the U.S.

