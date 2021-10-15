SingularityNET Trading 2% Lower Over Last Week (AGIX)

SingularityNET (CURRENCY:AGIX) traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on October 15th. One SingularityNET coin can now be purchased for $0.34 or 0.00000555 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. SingularityNET has a market capitalization of $340.62 million and $11.65 million worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, SingularityNET has traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get SingularityNET alerts:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001630 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.81 or 0.00043703 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 19.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00002476 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $127.78 or 0.00208265 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $57.46 or 0.00093651 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001631 BTC.

SingularityNET Profile

SingularityNET is a coin. Its genesis date was December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for SingularityNET is /r/SingularityNet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SingularityNET’s official message board is blog.singularitynet.io . SingularityNET’s official website is singularitynet.io . SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularity_net and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SingularityNET is a protocol for coordinating, discovering, and transacting AI algorithms at scale. SingularityNET makes a decentralized global market for AI services possible in which parties own their own data. “

Buying and Selling SingularityNET

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityNET directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SingularityNET should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SingularityNET using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SingularityNET Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SingularityNET and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.