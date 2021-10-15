Siyata Mobile (NASDAQ:SYTA) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Siyata Mobile (NASDAQ:SYTA) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($2.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($1.72), Yahoo Finance reports.
Shares of SYTA stock opened at $3.47 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Siyata Mobile has a fifty-two week low of $3.15 and a fifty-two week high of $15.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.13.
Siyata Mobile Company Profile
