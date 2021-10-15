Siyata Mobile (NASDAQ:SYTA) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Siyata Mobile (NASDAQ:SYTA) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($2.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($1.72), Yahoo Finance reports.

Shares of SYTA stock opened at $3.47 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Siyata Mobile has a fifty-two week low of $3.15 and a fifty-two week high of $15.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.13.

Siyata Mobile Company Profile

Siyata Mobile Inc develops and provides cellular communications solutions for enterprise customers. It offers vehicle mounted cellular based communications platforms over advanced 4G mobile networks. The company also provides 4G/LTE devices, such as Uniden UV350 and Uniden CP250, a vehicle communication device that delivers cellular voice calls, push-to-talk over cellular, data applications, navigation, built in camera, DVR, and others; and Uniden UR7, a 4G/LTE rugged smartphone for industrial users.

