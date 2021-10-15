Siyata Mobile (NASDAQ:SYTA) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $1.72 EPS

Siyata Mobile (NASDAQ:SYTA) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($2.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($1.72), Yahoo Finance reports.
NASDAQ SYTA traded down $0.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.86. The stock had a trading volume of 774,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,250. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.54 and its 200 day moving average is $5.05. Siyata Mobile has a twelve month low of $2.70 and a twelve month high of $15.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.
Siyata Mobile Company Profile
