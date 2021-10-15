Siyata Mobile (NASDAQ:SYTA) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $1.72 EPS

Siyata Mobile (NASDAQ:SYTA) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($2.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($1.72), Yahoo Finance reports.
Shares of NASDAQ:SYTA traded down $0.61 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.86. 13,504 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 85,791. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.57 and its 200-day moving average is $5.13. Siyata Mobile has a one year low of $3.15 and a one year high of $15.75.
Siyata Mobile Company Profile
