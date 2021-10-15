Siyata Mobile (NASDAQ:SYTA) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $1.72 EPS

Siyata Mobile (NASDAQ:SYTA) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($2.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by ($1.72), Yahoo Finance reports.
Siyata Mobile stock traded down $0.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.86. 774,160 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 89,231. Siyata Mobile has a one year low of $2.70 and a one year high of $15.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.
Siyata Mobile Company Profile
Read More: Bollinger Bands
Receive News & Ratings for Siyata Mobile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siyata Mobile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.