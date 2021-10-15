SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM) Short Interest Down 43.5% in September

SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 870,500 shares, a drop of 43.5% from the September 15th total of 1,540,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 466,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SKM. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 106.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,404,856 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $65,484,000 after buying an additional 1,240,107 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 29.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,066,409 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $96,315,000 after buying an additional 691,537 shares during the period. Boston Common Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 100.7% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 899,749 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $28,261,000 after buying an additional 451,442 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd in the 2nd quarter valued at about $10,223,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd in the 1st quarter valued at about $8,833,000. 7.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

SK Telecom Co.,Ltd stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $28.30. 876 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 396,144. SK Telecom Co.,Ltd has a 1 year low of $20.98 and a 1 year high of $33.59. The firm has a market cap of $20.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $28.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.98.

SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter. SK Telecom Co.,Ltd had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 8.79%. As a group, analysts predict that SK Telecom Co.,Ltd will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

About SK Telecom Co.,Ltd

SK Telecom Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of wireless telecommunication and internet services. Its products include mobile phones, wireless data, information communication, and others. The company was founded on March 29, 1984 and is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea.

