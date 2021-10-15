Skycoin (SKY) Price Hits $1.18 on Exchanges

Skycoin (CURRENCY:SKY) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 15th. Skycoin has a market capitalization of $24.71 million and approximately $808,734.00 worth of Skycoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Skycoin has traded down 11.8% against the dollar. One Skycoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.18 or 0.00001916 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Skycoin alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001627 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00001853 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.07 or 0.00071770 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $68.01 or 0.00110753 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.52 or 0.00070881 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61,099.77 or 0.99501504 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,814.27 or 0.06211575 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00002636 BTC.

Skycoin Coin Profile

Skycoin was first traded on April 2nd, 2015. Skycoin’s total supply is 25,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 21,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Skycoin is /r/SkycoinProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Skycoin’s official Twitter account is @Skycoinproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . Skycoin’s official website is www.skycoin.com . Skycoin’s official message board is medium.com/skycoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Skycoin is a cryptocurrency written from scratch in Golang. It does not use PoW nor PoS and relies instead on Obelisk, a network consensus algorithm, replaces both PoW and PoS with a web of trust. Skycoin is focused on core features, security, usability and simplifying Bitcoin instead of adding features as a marketing gimmick. Understanding the Skycoin Supply and Distribution here “

Skycoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Skycoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Skycoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Skycoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Skycoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Skycoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.